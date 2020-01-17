Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires 663 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 37.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 195,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $60.80 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,279,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

