Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $553,000 Position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7,463.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,408,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284,294 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,293,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $604,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 820,262 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,937,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after purchasing an additional 756,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,562,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $848,094,000 after purchasing an additional 558,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NYSE WES opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Crane bought 71,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,235.79. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,346.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.