Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,063,000 after purchasing an additional 331,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6,311.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 258,816 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,855,000 after acquiring an additional 240,829 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at $16,336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,303,000 after acquiring an additional 159,524 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,950 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at $23,738,461.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,225 shares of company stock worth $6,227,396. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $84.15 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $86.62. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

