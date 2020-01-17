Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases 2,507 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1,705.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AON by 26.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 153.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AON by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,333,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Shares of AON stock opened at $210.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $150.36 and a fifty-two week high of $212.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.82.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. AON’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

