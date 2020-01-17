Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,137,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,344,000 after buying an additional 122,268 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ stock opened at $190.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.64 and a 200-day moving average of $194.32. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.14 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.83.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

