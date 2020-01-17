Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires 8,993 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 595,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Liberty Global by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

