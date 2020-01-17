Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 808.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6,924.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,923,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,694,000 after purchasing an additional 296,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 559,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,377,000 after purchasing an additional 147,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Ecolab stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

