Cerebellum GP LLC Has $555,000 Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88,015 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,425 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,276,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,258,000 after purchasing an additional 277,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 178.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,202,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 227,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.15. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

