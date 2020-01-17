Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $171.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.78. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $124.01 and a 12-month high of $175.99.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on JLL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.15.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

