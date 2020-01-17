Cerebellum GP LLC Buys 1,583 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

