Cerebellum GP LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

