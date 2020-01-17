4,812 Shares in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 22.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,026.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $50,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of QRVO opened at $113.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $118.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

