Cerebellum GP LLC Boosts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 74,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 422,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,566 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $429,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,689.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $67.11 and a twelve month high of $99.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

