Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases 3,385 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 152.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on AME. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

