Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $206.25 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $211.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.10 and a 200 day moving average of $187.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.