Cerebellum GP LLC Grows Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 440.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Comerica by 170.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

In other Comerica news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.50 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.74.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

