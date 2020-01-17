AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 352.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.51. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $144.26 and a 12-month high of $183.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

