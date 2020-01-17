Cerebellum GP LLC Buys 676 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 44,011 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WST. ValuEngine downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.29.

NYSE WST opened at $158.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.60 and a 12 month high of $158.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

