JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.