Cerebellum GP LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after buying an additional 9,669,780 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after buying an additional 1,528,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,697,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $190.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

