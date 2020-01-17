Cerebellum GP LLC Increases Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BERY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

NYSE:BERY opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1 year low of $36.98 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

