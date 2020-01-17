Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires 3,268 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 247.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.3% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $126.78. The stock has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

