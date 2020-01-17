AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 155.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 330,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 201,015 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 227.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 28.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 314,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 69,957 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 225.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 28,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

