AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 6.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,180,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,752,000 after acquiring an additional 138,475 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 82.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,064,000 after acquiring an additional 803,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,738 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $143.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

