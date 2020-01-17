AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average is $75.31. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $81.10.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9431 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

