AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $145.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average of $139.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

