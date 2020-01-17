AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 43,274 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after acquiring an additional 93,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $68.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

