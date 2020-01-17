Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Sells 10,613 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Walt Disney by 571.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,529 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 103.6% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Shares of DIS opened at $145.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.68. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

