First Financial Corp IN Sells 580 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

