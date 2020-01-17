Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ARTH) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 205,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 171,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

ARTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

