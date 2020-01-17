Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Trading Up 0.6%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.69, approximately 2,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 251,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,751,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,565,000 after purchasing an additional 90,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 79,294 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 613,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,155 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

