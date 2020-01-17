John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Trading Up 0.1%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $22.97, approximately 480 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

