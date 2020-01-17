Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$68.95 and last traded at C$68.93, approximately 245,476 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 228,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.92.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.39.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

