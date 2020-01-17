Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Trading Down 1.6%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.07, 772,569 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,101,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on VII. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 4.50.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$680.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$677.88 million. Analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

