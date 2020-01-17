Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Trading Down 1.6%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.07, 772,569 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,101,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on VII. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 4.50.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$680.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$677.88 million. Analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

