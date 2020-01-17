Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Trading Up 2.4%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.68 and last traded at $44.68, approximately 663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24.

Telenet Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLGHF)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.