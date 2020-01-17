JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

JPEL Private Equity Ltd (LON:JPEL)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), approximately 3,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.31 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and a PE ratio of -11.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.36.

About JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL)

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

