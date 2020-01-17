AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52, approximately 430 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AJINOMOTO INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc provides various food products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, and Healthcare. The Japan Food Products segment offers seasonings and processed foods for use in restaurants, frozen foods, and coffee products.

