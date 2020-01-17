Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Shares Up 13.2%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc (CVE:RCK)’s stock price shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, 34,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 146% from the average session volume of 13,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 million and a PE ratio of -12.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.55.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile (CVE:RCK)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 41 leases and 283 claim units covering 5,762 hectares of area located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project located in Sonora, Mexico.

