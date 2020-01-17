Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pinetree Capital Ltd (TSE:PNP) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45, 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 33.27, a current ratio of 33.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and a PE ratio of 14.47.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile (TSE:PNP)

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector with focus on technology. Pinetree Capital Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Pinetree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinetree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR Stock Price Down 1.4%
AJINOMOTO INC/ADR Stock Price Down 1.4%
Rock Tech Lithium Shares Up 13.2%
Rock Tech Lithium Shares Up 13.2%
Pinetree Capital Stock Price Up 1.4%
Pinetree Capital Stock Price Up 1.4%
Blue Planet Investment Trust Trading 2.8% Higher
Blue Planet Investment Trust Trading 2.8% Higher
AMINCOR INC/SH CL A Shares Down 49.3%
AMINCOR INC/SH CL A Shares Down 49.3%
Tomtom Trading Down 1.1%
Tomtom Trading Down 1.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report