Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Pinetree Capital Ltd (TSE:PNP) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45, 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 33.27, a current ratio of 33.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and a PE ratio of 14.47.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector with focus on technology. Pinetree Capital Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

