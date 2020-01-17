Blue Planet Investment Trust (LON:BLP) Trading 2.8% Higher

Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (LON:BLP) traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48), 543 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.47).

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.40.

Blue Planet Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BLP)

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Planet Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Planet Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.