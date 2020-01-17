AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Shares Down 49.3%

AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) dropped 49.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 1,250 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

About AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC)

Amincor, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bakery food products. It provides various sliced bread, yeast and cake doughnuts, frozen donuts, cookies, and snack products to supermarket ?in-store? bakery departments, and food service channels. It also offers water remediation services, such as water testing and evaluation, system engineering and design, system training servicing, and maintenance service in the northeast United States, as well as is involved in treating and discharging petroleum impacted water into the sanitary sewer system.

