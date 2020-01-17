Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Trading 1% Higher

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc (OTCMKTS:CNGO)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $12.88, 200,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 232,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNGO)

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through Learning, Gale, and International segments. The Learning segment produces various digital and print educational solutions and associated services for the academic, skills, and school markets in the United States.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.