Ixico (LON:IXI) Shares Down 3.1%

Ixico Plc (LON:IXI)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.03), 90,998 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3,578% from the average session volume of 2,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.07).

The company has a market cap of $36.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.05.

Ixico Company Profile (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides technology enabled services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

