Short Interest in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Declines By 6.5%

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 652,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,437.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,031 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Camping World has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 3.31.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

