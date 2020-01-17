Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Catalent stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Catalent’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 340.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 104,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 80,782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Catalent by 35.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 76,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Catalent by 165.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 62,033 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after buying an additional 388,615 shares during the period.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

