Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Catalent stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Catalent’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 340.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 104,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 80,782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Catalent by 35.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 76,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Catalent by 165.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 62,033 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after buying an additional 388,615 shares during the period.
CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
