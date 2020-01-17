Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 974,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CPS stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $489.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $77.77.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $729.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.47 million. Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper-Standard will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPS. Buckingham Research cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper-Standard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 53.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 106.9% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 35,631 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 92.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.