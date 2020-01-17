Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,430,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 18,580,000 shares. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of CHS opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $497.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is 112.90%.

CHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 253,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth $908,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 833.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,064,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 950,638 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

