Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Cut to GBX 240

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HMSO. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 303 ($3.99) to GBX 319 ($4.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 298.58 ($3.93).

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 266.40 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 297.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 275.67. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21).

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

