Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Update

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,460,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 14,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

CL opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.35. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.