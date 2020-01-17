Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Update

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,323,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,351,000 after acquiring an additional 116,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,712,000 after acquiring an additional 160,163 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,165,000 after acquiring an additional 410,087 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 669.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,930,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,315 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NYSE BRO opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $618.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

